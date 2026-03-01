HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Don't remain silent': Iranian mission in India urges nation after Khamenei's death

Sun, 01 March 2026
13:58
The Iranian embassy in India on Sunday urged governments around the world to strongly condemn the US-Israel attack on Iran and the killing of its Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement, the mission expressed its "profound sorrow and grief" over Khamenei's death. 

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed revenge and said it has already carried out retaliatory attacks on American bases in the Middle East. 

Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the US. 

"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India calls upon independent and freedom-seeking governments around the world to strongly condemn this blatant crime and to refrain from remaining silent in the face of lawlessness and aggression," the Iranian mission said. 

It said the US and Israel will have to endure the "grave consequences of this unforgivable crime". 

"The proud nation of Iran, as always, will continue its noble path with strength, resilience, and determination. No disruption shall be permitted in the ongoing affairs of the country," the mission said. 

The sacrifice of the "martyrs will only strengthen the resolve of the Iranian people in defending their independence, dignity, and lofty ideals," it added. -- PTI

LIVE! Iran crisis: No immediate oil disruption for India

Trump warns Iran as Tehran vows Khamenei retaliation

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a US-Israeli attack, sparking celebrations in Iran and raising questions about the future of the regime.

Iranians take to streets to mourn killing of Khamenei

In the central Iranian city of Isfahan, residents gathered at Imam Square to protest the strikes and to mourn what state media termed the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei. Demonstrators raised slogans including "God is great" as the...

Dubai airport hit, Burj Al Arab damaged in Iranian strikes

The United Arab Emirates intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure, including the Dubai airport and Burj Al Arab.

