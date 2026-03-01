'Don't remain silent': Iranian mission in India urges nation after Khamenei's death

13:58





The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed revenge and said it has already carried out retaliatory attacks on American bases in the Middle East.





Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Khamenei was killed in the attack by Israel and the US.





"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India calls upon independent and freedom-seeking governments around the world to strongly condemn this blatant crime and to refrain from remaining silent in the face of lawlessness and aggression," the Iranian mission said.





It said the US and Israel will have to endure the "grave consequences of this unforgivable crime".





"The proud nation of Iran, as always, will continue its noble path with strength, resilience, and determination. No disruption shall be permitted in the ongoing affairs of the country," the mission said.





The sacrifice of the "martyrs will only strengthen the resolve of the Iranian people in defending their independence, dignity, and lofty ideals," it added. -- PTI

