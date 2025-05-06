'UNSC won't pass resolution criticizing Pak because...'

12:59





Tharoor, a former UN diplomat also said that any resolution against India will be objected to and vetoed by multiple countries and mentioned that there is not much that might come from the meeting, maybe just a statement urging for peace and raising concerns over terrorism.





"I am quiet confident that the UNSC will not pass a resolution criticising Pakistan because China will veto it, they will not pass a resolution criticising us as many countries will object to it and probably veto it," Tharoor, a Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram told ANI.





Talking about the closed-door meeting, the Congress leader detailed that whatever happened in the meeting will be known only if they release a statement and till now there have been only unofficial briefings. However, he did mention that the meeting did not go as well for Pakistan as member nations asked tough questions on Lashkar-e-Taiba and more.





"These were what we call closed door consultations, I have been there many times. All we hear about these are unofficial background briefing by delegates inside the room, but the room itself is quite small. There are 15 members of the council, their own teams and the secretariat, there is no media, no audience," Tharoor said. The Congress leader said that according to the briefings it looked like the member countries understood that the concerns about terrorism and LeT "understandably provoked" an Indian reaction after the Pahalgam attack.





"Everything we hear about this is not official or confirmed, but what we hear however from these background meetings that the meeting did not appear to have gone as well for Pakistan as they would have hoped. They are one of the 15 members, they are a member, India is not in the room. In these circumstances Pakistan would have thought that they have an advantage but the impression is that the delegations asked tough questions, particularly about Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the concerns have largely been about terrorism, how it is extremely dangerous and that it can understandably provoke an Indian reaction."





Calling it a "sad reality of the of the way these things function," he said that it is expected that the UNSC will only give a general call for peace, and express concern about terror.





Tharoor said, "It will be more a call for peace and concern about terror in a general kind of language. I am not expecting anything specific out of the Council, either in formal meetings or informal consultations, that will directly affect us or Pakistanis very much. That is the sad reality of the way these things function."





Pakistan had called for an emergency UNSC consultation under severe international pressure following the Pahalgam attack. However, in the closed-door meeting held in New York, UNSC members raised tough questions for Pakistan, sources in New York told ANI.





The members refused to accept the "false flag" narrative planted by the Pakistani side and asked whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terror organisation with deep ties to Pakistan, was likely to be involved in the terror attack, they said. Sources said, there was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and recognition of the need for accountability. Some members specifically brought up targeting of tourists on the basis of their religious faith.

