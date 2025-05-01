Terror plot thwarted on Amritsar border

14:16

The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near Bharopal village in Amritsar district.





Acting on credible intelligence provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was launched on Wednesday evening.





During the operation, the security forces recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live rounds of ammunition.





The recovered weapons and explosives have been handed over to the local police for further investigation.





This joint effort once again reflects the high level of preparedness and alertness of BSF.





The swift and coordinated action with the Punjab Police has prevented a possible major terror incident and reaffirmed its commitment to national security and the protection of citizens. -- ANI