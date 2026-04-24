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Forex reserves jump $2.362 bln to $703.308 bn

Fri, 24 April 2026
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India's forex reserves jumped by $2.362 billion to $703.308 billion during the week ended April 17, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had increased by $3.825 billion to $700.946 billion.

The country's forex reserves had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict. 

The reserves witnessed a decline in the subsequent weeks due to the escalation of the West Asia conflict, which began around February 28, 2026.

The rising geopolitical uncertainty weighed on the Indian Rupee, prompting the RBI to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

For the week ended April 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.481 billion to $557.463 billion, the central bank's data showed.

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