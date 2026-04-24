SIR process starts in Mumbai, BMC seeks cooperation

20:22

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A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has started in Mumbai city and suburban districts as per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the civic body said on Friday.



A release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to political parties as well as elected representatives to cooperate to ensure effective execution of the SIR in Mumbai.



Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide held a meeting with rerepresentatives of various political parties earlier in the day, the release said.



The SIR programme is aimed at updating electoral rolls by removing duplicate entries, names of deceased voters, and illegal registrations while incorporating changes arising from migration and other factors, the commissioner said.



Maharashtra last carried out an SIR in 2002 and the current exercise in Mumbai forms part of a statewide revision process, the release said.



The programme will be conducted in six stages -- pre-revision period, enumeration, preparation of the AASD (Already Enrolled, Absent, Shifted, Dead) list, publication of draft rolls, claims and objections period, and publication of the final electoral roll. -- PTI