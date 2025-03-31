HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Violent clash between 2 communities after Eid prayers

Mon, 31 March 2025
16:23
File pic
A minor dispute between two persons escalated into a violent clash between two factions of a community in Meerut's Jani area on Monday. At least half a dozen people are said to have been injured in the violence, although the police are yet to confirm the number. 

Three people were taken into custody in connection with the violence and additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain order, they added. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra, a dispute began late on Monday morning when two residents of Siwalkhas -- Nazim and Zahid -- started arguing about a trivial matter. 

Tensions escalated further after the Eid prayers, leading to members from both sides clashing and resorting to stone-pelting. Several people, who sustained injuries, were taken to hospital, SP Mishra said. While reports of gunfire during the clash have surfaced, Mishra said the police are investigating the claims. 

"Three people have been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest others involved in the violence," the SP said. He assured that the situation is currently under control, with additional police force deployed at the scene. -- PTI

