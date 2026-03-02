Modi talks to MBS, Bahrain king, condemns attacks by Iran

18:58





Prime Minister Modi also discussed with them the well-being of the Indian community living in both countries.





"The prime minister had two important telephone conversations today. He spoke with the King of Bahrain, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. He also spoke with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman. The PM condemned the attacks on both these countries," officials said.





The telephonic conversation took place in the wake of the attack on Iran by the US and Israel, in which Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, and Iran's retaliation in which it fired a series of missiles towards Israel and several other West Asian countries, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.





The prime minister had earlier spoken to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. -- PTI

