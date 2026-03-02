Putin, UAE president call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

20:34





The discussion comes after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several senior commanders.





Tehran has since responded with missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli assets across the Gulf region.





According to a Kremlin readout released on Monday, Putin and Sheikh Mohammed discussed "the unprecedented tragic events in the Middle East in the context of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Tehran's harsh retaliatory actions".





Both leaders stressed "the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the political-diplomatic process," Russia Today reported.





According to Russia Today, during the call, Putin noted that Russia had made considerable efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution around Iran's nuclear programme and to reach mutually acceptable compromises, with the UAE also playing what he described as an active role.





However, the Russian leader said that progress had been derailed by what the Kremlin termed as "an unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign UN member state, in violation of the fundamental principles of international law". -- ANI

