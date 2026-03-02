HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Putin, UAE president call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
20:34
image
Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation focusing on the rapidly escalating military confrontation in West Asia, according to a Kremlin statement cited by Russia Today.

The discussion comes after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several senior commanders. 

Tehran has since responded with missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli assets across the Gulf region.

According to a Kremlin readout released on Monday, Putin and Sheikh Mohammed discussed "the unprecedented tragic events in the Middle East in the context of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Tehran's harsh retaliatory actions".

Both leaders stressed "the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the political-diplomatic process," Russia Today reported.

According to Russia Today, during the call, Putin noted that Russia had made considerable efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution around Iran's nuclear programme and to reach mutually acceptable compromises, with the UAE also playing what he described as an active role.

However, the Russian leader said that progress had been derailed by what the Kremlin termed as "an unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign UN member state, in violation of the fundamental principles of international law". -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin, UAE call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia
LIVE! Putin, UAE call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

The military command clarified in a statement published on X that the aircraft were engaged in error during active combat operations on Sunday.

Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed
Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians
CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia, directing departments to assist Indian nationals affected by recent developments and emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO