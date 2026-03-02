HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
18:16
A US Air Force F-15 fighter aircraft during an operational mission/Reuters/ANI Photo
A US Air Force F-15 fighter aircraft during an operational mission/Reuters/ANI Photo
United States Central Command has confirmed that three US F-15E Strike Eagles were "mistakenly shot down" by Kuwaiti air defence, highlighting a serious friendly fire incident amid ongoing regional hostilities. 

The military command clarified in a statement published on X that the aircraft were engaged in error during active combat operations on Sunday. 

Providing an update on the personnel involved, CENTCOM noted that "all six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. 

Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation." 

The loss of the three fighter jets occurred amidst a high-alert environment in the Gulf, where coalition forces have been responding to a series of regional threats. 

This volatility has led to heightened scrutiny of coordination between allies, and regarding the official inquiry into the friendly fire event, the statement added, "The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available." 

The broader security situation has also extended beyond military assets. 

Further illustrating the precarious regional climate, Qatar's defence ministry has confirmed that two drones struck energy facilities in the industrial city of Ras Laffan, resulting in no reported casualties, according to Al Jazeera. 

In an official statement detailing the incident, the ministry clarified the specific targets of the aerial attack, which appeared to aim at vital infrastructure. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
LIVE! Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed
Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians
CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia, directing departments to assist Indian nationals affected by recent developments and emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Arrests Made in Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast Case
Arrests Made in Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast Case

Police in Nagpur have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited following a deadly explosion at their explosives manufacturing facility that killed 18 workers. A case has been registered against 21 directors and shareholders, and an...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO