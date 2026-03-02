Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

18:16

A US Air Force F-15 fighter aircraft during an operational mission/Reuters/ANI Photo





The military command clarified in a statement published on X that the aircraft were engaged in error during active combat operations on Sunday.





Providing an update on the personnel involved, CENTCOM noted that "all six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition.





Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation."





The loss of the three fighter jets occurred amidst a high-alert environment in the Gulf, where coalition forces have been responding to a series of regional threats.





This volatility has led to heightened scrutiny of coordination between allies, and regarding the official inquiry into the friendly fire event, the statement added, "The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."





The broader security situation has also extended beyond military assets.





Further illustrating the precarious regional climate, Qatar's defence ministry has confirmed that two drones struck energy facilities in the industrial city of Ras Laffan, resulting in no reported casualties, according to Al Jazeera.





In an official statement detailing the incident, the ministry clarified the specific targets of the aerial attack, which appeared to aim at vital infrastructure. -- ANI

United States Central Command has confirmed that three US F-15E Strike Eagles were "mistakenly shot down" by Kuwaiti air defence, highlighting a serious friendly fire incident amid ongoing regional hostilities.