Man hacks to death parents, 2 others of family over money dispute in UP

The incident occurred in Ramgaon hamlet of Basantpur Rudal village in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.





The accused attacked his elder brother and also hit himself with a brick.





Additional superintendent of police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari told reporters that Gurudev lodged a written complaint, stating that he found his younger brother, Nirankar (30), quarrelling with his father over money received from the sale of land and jewellery.





In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly attacked family members with an axe, causing fatal injuries to his parents, grandmother and sister, the officer said.





The deceased have been identified as Badlu Ram (60), his wife Sanju Devi (56), their daughter Parvati (approximately 42) and Sitala (80).





Gurudev said that the accused struck him with the axe with the intent to kill.





During the incident, the accused also struck himself with a brick multiple times, injuring himself.





Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Nirankar.





The police took the accused into custody from the spot and admitted him to the District Hospital, Bahraich.





He was later referred to Lucknow due to his critical condition.





The bodies were sent for postmortem after inquest proceedings, the police said. -- PTI

