Hezbollah intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike in Beirut

19:52

File image





The military described the operation as precise and based on intelligence inputs.





There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah on the claim.





The strike comes amid rising regional tensions and ongoing exchanges across multiple fronts in West Asia.





The IDF said that it has begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terror organisation throughout Lebanon.

The Israel Defence Forces said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on Sunday night, killing Hassan Maqlad, identified as the intelligence chief of the militant group Hezbollah.