Hezbollah intelligence chief killed in Israeli strike in Beirut

Mon, 02 March 2026
19:52
File image
The Israel Defence Forces said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on Sunday night, killing Hassan Maqlad, identified as the intelligence chief of the militant group Hezbollah. 

The military described the operation as precise and based on intelligence inputs. 

There was no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah on the claim. 

The strike comes amid rising regional tensions and ongoing exchanges across multiple fronts in West Asia. 

The IDF said that it has begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terror organisation throughout Lebanon.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is China selling anti-ship missiles to Iran?
LIVE! Is China selling anti-ship missiles to Iran?

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

The military command clarified in a statement published on X that the aircraft were engaged in error during active combat operations on Sunday.

Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed
Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians
CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia, directing departments to assist Indian nationals affected by recent developments and emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

