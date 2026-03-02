HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
7 killed in protests over Khamenei's death in Gilgit-Baltistan; UN offices torched

Mon, 02 March 2026
19:17
The protests across Gilgit-Baltistan continued to intensify on Monday over the attack on Iran and the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, with violent clashes leaving seven demonstrators dead and several others injured.

In Gilgit and Skardu, angry protestors set fire to local offices of the United Nations, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Gilgit.

In Skardu, the office of the superintendent of police and several government buildings were also torched during the unrest.

As a result of firing on the protesters, seven demonstrators were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured.

Following the clashes, an emergency was declared in hospitals in both Gilgit and Skardu to treat the injured. 

Authorities have placed security forces on high alert across the region to prevent further escalation.Meanwhile, in Pakistan, multiple roads were closed in Karachi's West and South districts on Monday, in view of the prevailing security situation due to countrywide protests for the assassination of Khamenei, according to the Dawn. ANI

