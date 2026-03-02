HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Is China selling anti-ship missiles to Iran?

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
19:35
File image
File image
China on Monday denied reports of finalising a deal with Iran to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles before the joint US-Israeli airstrikes on the country. 

If delivered, the missiles would be among the most advanced military hardware to be transferred to Iran by China in recent years, according to media reports. 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the report of the deal is part of a disinformation campaign. 

"The report is not true. As a responsible major country, China always abides by its international obligations. China opposes ill-intentioned association and the spread of disinformation, and hopes relevant sides will choose the course of action conducive to de-escalating the tense situation," she said. 

The report is significant as the US has assembled a flotilla of naval groups, including aircraft carriers, close to Iranian waters to carry out the current military campaign against Iran. 

Chinese official media on Monday reported that the US planes crashed after being hit by Iranian missiles. 

The origin of the missiles is not known.   

Iran is one of the biggest oil suppliers to China and shares close defence and strategic ties with Beijing. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
LIVE! Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed
Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians
CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia, directing departments to assist Indian nationals affected by recent developments and emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Arrests Made in Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast Case
Arrests Made in Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast Case

Police in Nagpur have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited following a deadly explosion at their explosives manufacturing facility that killed 18 workers. A case has been registered against 21 directors and shareholders, and an...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO