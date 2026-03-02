Is China selling anti-ship missiles to Iran?

19:35

If delivered, the missiles would be among the most advanced military hardware to be transferred to Iran by China in recent years, according to media reports.





Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the report of the deal is part of a disinformation campaign.





"The report is not true. As a responsible major country, China always abides by its international obligations. China opposes ill-intentioned association and the spread of disinformation, and hopes relevant sides will choose the course of action conducive to de-escalating the tense situation," she said.





The report is significant as the US has assembled a flotilla of naval groups, including aircraft carriers, close to Iranian waters to carry out the current military campaign against Iran.





Chinese official media on Monday reported that the US planes crashed after being hit by Iranian missiles.





The origin of the missiles is not known.





Iran is one of the biggest oil suppliers to China and shares close defence and strategic ties with Beijing. -- PTI

