Flight disruptions continue in Kerala, 89 cancellations reported

21:09

A view of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport./File image





According to the official update, a total of 89 flights have been cancelled, including 45 arrivals and 44 departures.





Of these, today's cancellations include 14 arrivals and 14 departures.





However, the Oman Air flight from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram operated as scheduled.





For Tuesday, eight arrivals and eight departures have been cancelled, as per the airport authorities.





The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed all airports to compile and submit details regarding the current fuel status at international airports.





Airports have been asked to provide information on the current available stock of aviation fuel, average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days, date of the next scheduled fuel replenishment, and any operational constraints or supply-related concerns.





Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reported 116 flight cancellations.





This includes 61 arrivals and 55 departures, accounting for a total of 116 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs). -- ANI

