Rupee crashes 42 paise to settle at 91.50 against US dollar

Mon, 02 March 2026
18:49
The rupee saw a steep loss of 42 paise to settle at 91.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday after US and Israeli attacks on Iran intensified worldwide risk aversion, setting crude oil prices on fire and demand for the American currency soaring. 

Massive selling in domestic equity markets and withdrawal of foreign funds further dragged the Indian currency down, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.23 and touched the intraday low of 91.65 against the greenback. 

The currency ended the session at 91.50 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a steep loss of 42 paise from the previous closing level. 

On Friday, the rupee lost 17 paise to settle at 91.08 against the dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
LIVE! Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed
Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians
CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia, directing departments to assist Indian nationals affected by recent developments and emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Arrests Made in Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast Case
Arrests Made in Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast Case

Police in Nagpur have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited following a deadly explosion at their explosives manufacturing facility that killed 18 workers. A case has been registered against 21 directors and shareholders, and an...

