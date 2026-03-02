HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israel says Beirut airstrike targets senior Hezbollah figure

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
18:39
File image
File image
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it carried out an airstrike in Beirut targeting a "senior terrorist", according to TPS. 

According to TPS, Israel's Minister of Defense Israel Katz, pledged that Hezbollah will "pay a heavy price" for launching an attack on Israel in support of Iran. 

Overnight, a barrage of rockets was launched by the terrorist organisation at northern Israel. 

On Monday morning, Katz issued a statement saying, "The terrorist organisation Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for firing at Israel, and Hezbollah secretary general Naim Qassem, who decided to fire under Iranian pressure, is now a marked target for thwarting." 

"Anyone who follows Khamenei's path will soon find themselves in the depths of hell with all the thwarted members of the axis of evil," he said, adding, "We will not return to the rules of firing before October 7th and will defend the residents of the north and all citizens of the State of Israel with full force." 

Meanwhile, after carrying out overnight retaliatory strikes on multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF said that the terror organisation is "entering a fight it cannot win" as conflict in West Asia escalates. 

In a video statement, IDF International Spokesperson Lt Col Nadav Shoshani said the Israeli military targeted several Hezbollah positions, including command and control centres, launch sites and senior operatives. 

"Overnight, the IDF carried out retaliatory strikes against several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including command and control centres, launch sites, and senior terrorists. We were ready for this," Shoshani said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar
LIVE! Kuwait downs 3 US F-15Es by mistake; drone hits Qatar

Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed in an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The tanker was struck by an explosive-laden unmanned boat, resulting in a fire and explosion.

Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed
Khamenei killing: Fresh protests rock Kashmir; curbs imposed

Protests erupted in Kashmir following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to restrictions on movement and mobile internet speeds.

CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians
CCS reviews West Asia crisis, moves to help stranded Indians

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia, directing departments to assist Indian nationals affected by recent developments and emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Arrests Made in Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast Case
Arrests Made in Nagpur Explosives Factory Blast Case

Police in Nagpur have arrested nine directors of SBL Energy Limited following a deadly explosion at their explosives manufacturing facility that killed 18 workers. A case has been registered against 21 directors and shareholders, and an...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO