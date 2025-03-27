Con artist trying to 'uphold' Constitution: BJP calls...

11:40





In a post on X, Annamalai alleged that the DMK is scamming both the rich and the poor."Thiru @mkstalin, you are a con artist masquerading as a protector of our constitution and our federal structure. Usually, con artists scam the rich, but DMK shows no disparity; they scam both the rich and the poor," Annamalai said.





Calling out the hypocrisy of MK Stalin, the BJP leader claimed that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages but opposes the same policy for the state's government school students.





"The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages and more but opposes the same policy for the state's government school students. They are calling you a hypocrite, Thiru @mkstalin," the BJP leader said.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Thursday took a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin over three-language policy row, labelling him as a "con artist" who is "masquerading" as a protector of the constitution.