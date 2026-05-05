RBI Rejigs Deputy Governors' Portfolios

08:48

The Reserve Bank of India has reshuffled portfolios among its deputy governors following the appointment of Rohit Jain, who assumed charge on Monday.



Jain succeeded T Rabi Sankar who demitted office last week. Jain took charge as deputy governor on Monday for a period of three years. A career central banker, Jain was RBI executive director before being elevated to the post of deputy governor.



Jain has largely taken over the key departments of corporate strategy and budget, external investments and operations, information technology, fintech department, financial markets regulation, foreign exchange, internal debt management, rajbhasha, and risk monitoring, which were earlier handled by Sankar.



The departments of currency management and payment and settlement systems -- previously under Sankar -- have been reassigned to Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu.



In addition, the secretary's department, which was part of Sankar's portfolio, has gone to Swaminathan J, who becomes the senior-most deputy governor responsible for coordination, a role earlier held by Sankar.



Murmu's portfolio has expanded with the addition of the currency management and the payment and settlement systems, alongside communication, regulation and enforcement departments. He continues to oversee regulatory and enforcement functions, with an added role in currency and payments.



Swaminathan retains oversight of the departments of supervision, deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation, financial inclusion and development department, human resource management, inspection, legal, premises, central security cell, consumer education and protection, and the right to information division. He will also take charge of the secretary's department.



Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta's portfolios remain unchanged, covering the departments of economic and policy research, statistics and information management, financial markets operations, financial stability, international, and monetary policy.



-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard