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Modi congratulates TVK for impressive win in TN polls

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-turned politician Vijay over its impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

He also expressed gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the National Democratic Alliance in the polls.

In a post on X, Modi said the Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu.

"Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people's issues and improving their lives," he said.

"Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of their people," he added.

TVK made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu and has won 106 seats in the 234-member assembly. It is leading in one seat.

TVK is short of the majority mark and will need the support of other parties to form the government.

Congress, which is part of the DMK-led alliance, has won five seats.

In a setback to DMK, Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of TVK. Babu won by 8,795 votes. -- ANI

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