'This was bound to happen...': Bengal BJP on Mamata's Bhabanipur loss

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Adhikari secured 73,917 votes while Banerjee garnered 58,812 votes, with CPI-M's Shrijeev Biswas trailing far behind.



The defeat of Mamata Banerjee in her own stronghold was a dramatic illustration of the shifting political tides in West Bengal. -- ANI

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's defeat in the Bhabanipur constituency, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Samik Bhattacharya said that the loss was inevitable, emphasising that the constituency has traditionally favoured the BJP.Speaking to the reporters, Bhattarcharya further claimed that the people have rejected Banerjee's leadership, highlighting the erosion of trust in her."This was bound to happen, the Bhabanipur seat favours the BJP...No one trusts CM Mamata Banerjee today, and they have rejected her," he said.In what has been described as a symbolic turning point in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister and long-time political figurehead of the Trinamool Congress, lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,105 votes.