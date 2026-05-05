Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi late at night; city under orange alert

01:04

Rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital late at Monday night, as the India meteorological department placed the city under an orange alert, with hail, lightning and gusty winds likely in the next few hours.



According to the IMD, an orange alert translates to "be prepared", indicating the likelihood of adverse weather conditions.



The weather department said thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and lightning, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph, are very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi, including Kashmiri Gate, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony and Lajpat Nagar.



It added that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, with winds of 30-50 kmph, is also very likely at isolated places such as Burari, Model Town, Delhi University, Patel Nagar, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU and Ayanagar.



In the National Capital Region, similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in areas such as Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and Chhapraula, while isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh. -- PTI