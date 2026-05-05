TMC will be destroyed within 24 hours: Suvendu Adhikari

03:04

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari collected his victory certificate after winning from the Bhabanipur and Nandigram assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Monday.



Speaking to ANI after his win, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the Hindu people of Nandigram made him win the election and alleged that the entire Muslim vote went to the TMC.



"This time I won the election with almost ten thousand votes. The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again. There, the entire Muslim vote went to TMC. I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram," he said.



In Nandigram, Adhikari defeated TMC's Pabitra Kar by a margin of 9665 votes.



Adhikari also launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the party will be finished within 24 hours.



"TMC will be finished. Within 24 hours, it will be destroyed, it will be finished. This corrupt, family-oriented party has no ideology," he said.



He further stated that the BJP would implement the commitments made before the election. "We will do the work that Home Minister Amit Shah had declared in the manifesto, and Prime Minister Modi has guaranteed again and again. We will complete it," he added. -- ANI