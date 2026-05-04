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3 Indians injured after fire breaks out in UAE's Fujairah due to drone attack

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Three Indian nationals were injured on Monday after a fire broke out on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE following a drone strike, officials and reports said.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed that three Indians sustained injuries in attacks in Fujairah.

"We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals," it added.

Earlier, the UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported that the relevant authorities in the eastern emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire had broken out in the FOIZ, resulting from a drone attack coming from Iran.

Fujairah Civil Defence teams immediately responded to the incident and are continuing efforts to bring the fire under control, it added.

Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out on the oil facility, the Khaleej Times reported, quoting authorities in Fujairah.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, it added.

In a post on X, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that Iran launched four missiles toward various areas across the country.

"Three were successfully engaged over the country's territorial waters, while one fell into the sea," it said.

The ministry urged the public to comply with all public safety procedures when warning messages are issued to the public.

Authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely only on official sources for information, Gulf News reported. 

The UAE's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned what it called 'renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression' using missiles and drones.

In a statement, the ministry said that these 'attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression, and a direct threat to the UAE's security, stability, and territorial integrity, in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations'.

The UAE emphasised that it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances.  -- PTI

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