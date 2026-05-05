Iran will be blown off if it attacked US vessels in Hormuz: Trump

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US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran will be "blown off the face of the Earth" if they attack US vessels escorting stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump's statement to Fox News came as Iran reportedly attacked some ships being guided through the Strait of Hormuz under 'Project Freedom' launched by the US Central Command at the direction of the US President.



Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to claim that Iran had attacked some ships, including a South Korean cargo vessel, that was being guided through the Strait that has effectively remained closed since the was with Iran began on February 28.



"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it's time for South Korea to come and join the mission," Trump said.



The US President said US forces have shot down seven small boats and urged South Korea to join the mission in the Hormuz Strait.



"We've shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It's all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," the president added. -- PTI