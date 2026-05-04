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Assam, Bengal clear cases of stolen elections: Rahul

Tue, 05 May 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that Assam and West Bengal are clear cases of polls being 'stolen' by the Bharatiya Janata Party with the support of the Election Commission (EC).

Gandhi said his party agrees with Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee that more than 100 seats were stolen in West Bengal.

In a post on X, he said, 'Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal.'

'We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh. Haryana. Maharashtra. Lok Sabha 2024 etc.,' the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

'Chunav chori, sanstha chori -- ab aur chara hi kya hai! (Election theft, institutional theft -- what is the option now),' he added in Hindi.

Gandhi's remarks came after Banerjee termed the BJP's landslide victory in the West Bengal polls 'immoral' and alleged that the mandate in more than 100 seats was 'looted'.

"We will bounce back," Banerjee said while walking out of the counting centre at her Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.  -- PTI

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