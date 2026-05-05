'We accept people's verdict as supreme': Kanimozhi on DMK set back in TN

01:38

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to become the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu assembly, DMK MP Kanimozhi said on Monday accepted the people's mandate and extended congratulations to the winning candidates.



"This is the democracy. We accept it (people's mandate). I congratulate the winners (TVK)," she told reporters here.



On Chief Minister MK Stalin loosing the Kolathur seat, Kanimozhi said, "It is a democracy. And we accept people's verdict as supreme. I do not want to go into a post-mortem now.Let us see"



DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (74202) was defeated by TVK candidate VS Babu (82997) in Kolathur constituency in the assembly elections by a margin of 8795 votes.



TVK Aadhav Arjuna on Monday said that the victory is dedicated to the tragic Karur incident.



He referred to a crowd stampede that occurred during the public outreach programme of TVK chief Vijay in Karur last year on September 27, resulting in the deaths of 41 people.



"We dedicate this victory to the Karur incident. The practice of cash-for-votes has been eliminated. The people of Tamil Nadu have delivered their verdict. DMK has been thrown out by the people," he told reporters.



Meanwhile, DMK leader Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Monday said that one has to accept the people's mandate and extend congratulations to the winning candidates. -- ANI