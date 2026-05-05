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Bengal Result May Boost Realty: Analysts

Tue, 05 May 2026
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The victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal assembly elections will be positive for market senti­ment in the short-term, suggested analysts. The state, they added, could garner higher investments amid stable and investor-friendly policies.

However, in the medi­um-term, developments in West Asia and their im­pact on crude oil prices will be key for market trajectory, they added.

The markets, accor­di­ng to Ambareesh Bali­ga, an independent mar­ket expert, have been pro BJP as far as (economic) policy action is concer­ned. In the past as well, he said, the markets welco­med the formation of a BJP govern­ment at the state level.

"Markets have been wait­ing for the outcome of elections in West Bengal, and a BJP government will prove to be positive as far as econ­omic growth and policies are concerned. Indust­ries have been mo­ving out of West Bengal since quite some time now. A BJP win can change that, and will especially be beneficial for the state's realty sector," Baliga said. 

Among other sectors, Baliga expected auto-sector companies to set up shop in the state amid signs of economic growth in the years ahead.

A BJP win in West Bengal, said G Chokka­lingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, said, "West Bengal was lagging in industrial growth, which should change now."

 -- Puneet Wadhwa, Business Standard

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