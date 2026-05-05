Bengal Result May Boost Realty: Analysts

08:46
The victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal assembly elections will be positive for market sentiment in the short-term, suggested analysts. The state, they added, could garner higher investments amid stable and investor-friendly policies.
However, in the medium-term, developments in West Asia and their impact on crude oil prices will be key for market trajectory, they added.
The markets, according to Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert, have been pro BJP as far as (economic) policy action is concerned. In the past as well, he said, the markets welcomed the formation of a BJP government at the state level.
"Markets have been waiting for the outcome of elections in West Bengal, and a BJP government will prove to be positive as far as economic growth and policies are concerned. Industries have been moving out of West Bengal since quite some time now. A BJP win can change that, and will especially be beneficial for the state's realty sector," Baliga said.
Among other sectors, Baliga expected auto-sector companies to set up shop in the state amid signs of economic growth in the years ahead.
A BJP win in West Bengal, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, said, "West Bengal was lagging in industrial growth, which should change now."
-- Puneet Wadhwa, Business Standard