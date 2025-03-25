T'gana tunnel collapse: Another body extricated

15:00

Body of one of the seven persons who remained trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC project tunnel here for over a month was found on Tuesday, officials said.





This takes the total number of bodies retrieved so far to two.





The mortal remains of the individual were found on Tuesday morning, an official statement said. It was shifted to a hospital for post mortem and other procedures as per the norms.





The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.





A total of eight individuals -- including engineers and labourers -- were trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel when a portion of it collapsed on February 22.





The body of Gurpreet Singh, a Tunnel Bornig Machine (TBM) operator, was recovered on March 9 and handed over to his family in Punjab.





As many as 700 personnel belonging to 25 state, central and private agencies are engaged in the operation to locate the seven persons who remained trapped, officials had said.





During an official meeting on Monday, officials told state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the search operation has become more complex due to the location of the accident, which occurred 14 kms deep inside the tunnel, where ventilation and light are poor.





The officials also pointed out that 30 meters of the area at the accident site has been identified as particularly dangerous. -- PTI