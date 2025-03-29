HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Violence against non-Marathi speakers not...: MNS

Sat, 29 March 2025
Share:
17:30
image
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday said incidents of violence against non-Marathi speakers in the state by its workers were not intentional.

MNS vice-president and spokesperson Vageesh Saraswat told PTI his party has no problem with those hailing from Bihar or Karnataka and living and working in Maharashtra if they give respect to the local language.

"Marathi is the language of Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra. The Union government recently gave it classical language status. But some people deliberately disrespect and humiliate the language. While teaching such elements a lesson, violence does take place. But it is not intentional. Give Marathi due respect and we have no issues whether the people concerned are from Bihar or from Karnataka," he asserted.

Saraswat was responding to a statement of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Rajesh Verma that he will raise the issue of attacks on Hindi speakers by MNS workers in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha.

Verma had alleged the MNS was trying to display its political might by targeting Hindi speakers.

Hindi speakers also contribute to Maharashtra's economy, he said, adding MNS was attacking unarmed persons in mobs because they can't speak the language.

"Hindi speakers work hard. They deserve respect and not insults and violence," Verma had said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,000; over 2,000 injured
Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,000; over 2,000 injured

The death toll from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen to more than 1,000, as rescue workers continue to recover bodies from the ruins of collapsed buildings.

India sends NDRF team, relief to quake-hit Myanmar
India sends NDRF team, relief to quake-hit Myanmar

India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand.

LIVE! Kamra funded by foreign organisations: Nirupam
LIVE! Kamra funded by foreign organisations: Nirupam

MoD Spends Rs 2.09 Trn On Arms Deals!
MoD Spends Rs 2.09 Trn On Arms Deals!

The value of contracts awarded by the MoD in 2024-2025 is the highest ever and double the previous record set in 2023-2024.

Man booked for kidnapping after 'love jihad' complaint
Man booked for kidnapping after 'love jihad' complaint

A case has been registered against a youth in Udupi on charges of 'kidnapping' a 20-year-old engineering student, based on a complaint filed by her father, police said on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD