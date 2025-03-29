HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India to send 80 NDRF personnel to Myanmar

Sat, 29 March 2025
Share:
15:01
image
India has decided to deploy a contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar, official sources here said Saturday.

The personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under 'Operation Brahma' with quake rescue equipment to provide succour to the neighbouring country.

"A team of 80 NDRF personnel are being sent to Myanmar. The team is expected to reach by Saturday evening," a source said, adding a Commandant rank officer will lead them.

Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand were rocked by high-intensity earthquake on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other infrastructures. 

At least 1,002 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar.

India has deployed NDRF abroad on two previous occasions -- during the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 2023 Turkiye quake.

About 15 tonnes of relief material was sent by India on Saturday to the Myanmarese city of Yangon on a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar on the eastern side. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Statehood in J-K to be restored as promised: Shah
LIVE! Statehood in J-K to be restored as promised: Shah

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 674, 1670 injured
Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 674, 1670 injured

The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the United States Geological Survey estimated according to their early modeling on Friday.

MoD Spends Rs 2.09 Trn On Arms Deals!
MoD Spends Rs 2.09 Trn On Arms Deals!

The value of contracts awarded by the MoD in 2024-2025 is the highest ever and double the previous record set in 2023-2024.

Three more cases filed against Kunal Kamra in Mumbai
Three more cases filed against Kunal Kamra in Mumbai

Three separate cases have been filed against Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra at Khar police station over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Anti-terror op in Kathua extended to new areas
Anti-terror op in Kathua extended to new areas

Security forces on Saturday extended the ongoing search operation to new areas after the body of the fourth policeman and two slain terrorists were recovered from the scene of a gunfight in a remote forested area in Kathua district of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD