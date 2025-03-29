HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CM orders Ramcharitmanas recitation in all temples

Sat, 29 March 2025
Share:
19:12
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that a 24-hour 'Akhand Paath' (non-stop recitation) of Ramcharitmanas be organised at temples in all districts on Chaitra Ramnavami.

He said the recitation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which will begin on April 5 afternoon, will conclude at 12 noon on April 6 with the 'surya tilak' of Ram Lalla idol.

Temples across districts have already initiated necessary arrangements, the UP government said in a statement.

During a review meeting with senior officials, the chief minister noted that large numbers of devotees are expected to visit major Devi temples, including Devipatan temple in Balrampur, Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur, and Vindhyavasini Devi Dham in Mirzapur.

"Devotees from across the country may visit Ayodhya to witness 'surya tilak'. So, all arrangements must be made to ensure their convenience and safety. Jute matting should be spread to prevent discomfort while standing in long queues under the sun. Adequate drinking water facilities and canopies should be ensured at all temples," Adityanath instructed.

He also asked them to ensure 24-hour power supply across the state during Chaitra Navratri.

Additionally, the chief minister also ordered that no egg or meat shops must be permitted near temples and strict measures be taken to prevent illegal slaughtering.

The urban development and rural development departments were told to run special campaigns to ensure a clean environment around temples in both cities and villages.

Adityanath also instructed that additional sanitation workers be deployed, and that the police implement a robust crowd management action plan to ensure proper foot patrolling tailored to local needs, the statement said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Pandya returns as MI search for win vs GT
IPL Updates: Pandya returns as MI search for win vs GT

Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,000; over 2,000 injured
Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,000; over 2,000 injured

The death toll from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen to more than 1,000, as rescue workers continue to recover bodies from the ruins of collapsed buildings.

LIVE! Mumbai DCP killed in road accident in Telangana
LIVE! Mumbai DCP killed in road accident in Telangana

Former Nepal King fined by civic body for vandalism
Former Nepal King fined by civic body for vandalism

Former King Gyanendra Shah was on Saturday issued a letter demanding fine by Kathmandu's civic body following the damage caused to public property and environment during the pro-monarchy protests in parts of the Nepalese capital a day...

India sends NDRF team, relief to quake-hit Myanmar
India sends NDRF team, relief to quake-hit Myanmar

India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD