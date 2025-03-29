CM orders Ramcharitmanas recitation in all temples

19:12

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that a 24-hour 'Akhand Paath' (non-stop recitation) of Ramcharitmanas be organised at temples in all districts on Chaitra Ramnavami.





He said the recitation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which will begin on April 5 afternoon, will conclude at 12 noon on April 6 with the 'surya tilak' of Ram Lalla idol.





Temples across districts have already initiated necessary arrangements, the UP government said in a statement.





During a review meeting with senior officials, the chief minister noted that large numbers of devotees are expected to visit major Devi temples, including Devipatan temple in Balrampur, Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur, and Vindhyavasini Devi Dham in Mirzapur.





"Devotees from across the country may visit Ayodhya to witness 'surya tilak'. So, all arrangements must be made to ensure their convenience and safety. Jute matting should be spread to prevent discomfort while standing in long queues under the sun. Adequate drinking water facilities and canopies should be ensured at all temples," Adityanath instructed.





He also asked them to ensure 24-hour power supply across the state during Chaitra Navratri.





Additionally, the chief minister also ordered that no egg or meat shops must be permitted near temples and strict measures be taken to prevent illegal slaughtering.





The urban development and rural development departments were told to run special campaigns to ensure a clean environment around temples in both cities and villages.





Adityanath also instructed that additional sanitation workers be deployed, and that the police implement a robust crowd management action plan to ensure proper foot patrolling tailored to local needs, the statement said. -- PTI