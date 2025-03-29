Speeding car hits taxi on Mumbai flyover; 2 killed

20:18

A taxi driver and a female passenger were killed when a rashly driven car collided with a black-and-yellow cab on a flyover in Dadar area of Mumbai on Saturday, police said.





Police detained 21-year-old man who was at the wheel of the car from the spot.





Prima facie, he was driving in a rash and negligent manner, an official said.





The deceased duo included the cabbie and a passenger Rekha Parmar (55). The incident occurred on Elphinstone Bridge around 1.15 pm when the car driven by Priyanshu Bandre (21) was headed towards Dadar railway station, a police official said.





According to police, Bandre lost control of the car, causing it to swerve from the northbound lane to the southbound lane of the bridge and collide with the cab.





Police registered a case against Bandre and further investigations are being conducted, the official added. -- PTI