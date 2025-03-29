HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
'Normalcy returning' in violence-hit areas of Malda, 16 more held

Sat, 29 March 2025
18:30
The situation in clash-hit Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district was returning to normal, even as 16 more people were arrested in connection with violence in the area, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

A total of 50 people have so far been arrested in connection with Thursday's clashes between two groups of people in Mothabari, Inspector General (IG), North Bengal, Rajesh Yadav said.

Senior officials of the administration and the police held a meeting to restore peace in the area, he said.

Yadav told PTI that 'normalcy was returning' in Mothabari, where some shops and other establishments have reopened.

Trouble began on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship in Mothabari on Wednesday evening, according to locals. The violence led to arson, vandalism and physical attacks on people.

Yadav said that in addition to four companies of state armed police and a large number of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, another company of SAP has been deployed in the affected area.

Internet services have been suspended in Mothabari and adjoining places as a precautionary measure since Friday, officials said.

Prohibitory orders have, however, not been imposed in the area owing to upcoming Ram Navami and Eid festivities, West Bengal minister and local MLA Sabina Yeasmin had said on Friday.

The Calcutta high court had on Friday directed the district magistrate and the SP of Malda to file an action taken report over the violence by April 3.

The court observed that in view of the sensitivity attached to the matter, it is expected the state  should act cautiously and take appropriate measures" to ensure safety and security of the people affected by the violence.   -- PTI

