Mumbai DCP killed in road accident in Telangana

18:12

Mumbai Port Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Pathare and one more person died in a road accident in Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Saturday afternoon, an official said in Mumbai.





Pathare, a 2010 batch Indian Police Service officer, and the other deceased were travelling in a Toyota Innova, which rammed into a bus, he said.





"Pathare was in Hyderabad to attend a mid career training programme. He was going to Srisailam (in Nandyal district) for a temple visit when the SUV he was travelling in collided with a bus. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital," the official said.





Mumbai police is saddened by the untimely demise of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Pathare in a tragic road accident in Telengana today, the metropolis' force said in a statement.





"DCP Pathare was a dedicated officer who served the force with commitment and integrity. His contribution in maintaining law and order in Mumbai Port Zone and in his earlier assignments are invaluable. His sudden departure leaves a profound void in our ranks. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," the statement said. -- PTI