Mumbai DCP killed in road accident in Telangana

Sat, 29 March 2025
18:12
Mumbai Port Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Pathare and one more person died in a road accident in Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Saturday afternoon, an official said in Mumbai.

Pathare, a 2010 batch Indian Police Service officer, and the other deceased were travelling in a Toyota Innova, which rammed into a bus, he said. 

"Pathare was in Hyderabad to attend a mid career training programme. He was going to Srisailam (in Nandyal district) for a temple visit when the SUV he was travelling in collided with a bus. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital," the official said.

Mumbai police is saddened by the untimely demise of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Pathare in a tragic road accident in Telengana today, the metropolis' force said in a statement.

"DCP Pathare was a dedicated officer who served the force with commitment and integrity. His contribution in maintaining law and order in Mumbai Port Zone and in his earlier assignments are invaluable. His sudden departure leaves a profound void in our ranks. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," the statement said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Pandya returns as MI search for win vs GT
IPL Updates: Pandya returns as MI search for win vs GT

Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,000; over 2,000 injured
Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,000; over 2,000 injured

The death toll from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen to more than 1,000, as rescue workers continue to recover bodies from the ruins of collapsed buildings.

LIVE! Mumbai DCP killed in road accident in Telangana
LIVE! Mumbai DCP killed in road accident in Telangana

Former Nepal King fined by civic body for vandalism
Former Nepal King fined by civic body for vandalism

Former King Gyanendra Shah was on Saturday issued a letter demanding fine by Kathmandu's civic body following the damage caused to public property and environment during the pro-monarchy protests in parts of the Nepalese capital a day...

India sends NDRF team, relief to quake-hit Myanmar
India sends NDRF team, relief to quake-hit Myanmar

India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand.

