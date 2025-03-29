Hindu man's mosque visit sparks 'purification' demand

15:38

A Hindu shopkeeper's spontaneous participation in prayers at a local mosque in Aligarh has ignited a controversy, with right-wing groups demanding a formal 'purification' ceremony.





Sunil Rajani, a shopkeeper in the mixed-community Mamoo Bhanja area, joined his Muslim neighbours for prayers on Thursday evening, a video of which went viral.





Monu Agarwal, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), told media persons that Rajani's actions were considered 'sacrilegious' and demanded a public apology.





Furthermore, Agarwal insisted that Rajani undergo a 'shuddhi karan' (purification ceremony) at a temple.





Rajani, confronted by some Hindu right-wing members after leaving the mosque, claimed it was an 'impulse' and attempted immediate 'self-purification' by sprinkling 'Gangajal'.





No formal complaint has been lodged regarding the matter. -- PTI