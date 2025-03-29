HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to visit RSS founder's memorial on Sunday

Sat, 29 March 2025
20:54
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Nagpur on Sunday, where he will visit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Dr K B Hedgewar's memorial and pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.

The Prime Minister's visit coincides with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's function to mark the Gudi Padwa festival.

Modi will visit Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS, a government release said.

The memorials of Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, are at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the Reshimbagh area of Nagpur.

He will also pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the late leader embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

As per the release, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility. The institute was founded in memory of Golwalkar.

The facility will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people. 

Modi will also visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility and inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

On the eve of the visit, the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Nagpur police held a full rehearsal of the security arrangements, an official said. 

Officials from SPG and local police visited key locations connected to the visit, he added.

"The PM's convoy will include 20 special vehicles, including those connected to VIP protection and others having RCEID (radio controlled improvised explosive devices) jammer equipment. More than 5,000 police personnel from local units, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Anti-Riot Squad and Quick Response Team have been deployed. A total of 900 traffic police officers will be manning the roads," he said.

SPG officials have been in Vidarbha's largest city since Thursday, he added. -- PTI

