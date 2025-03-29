Kamra funded by foreign organisations: Nirupam

16:26

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday alleged that comedian Kunal Kamra has been receiving funds from 'anti-India' organisations abroad in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the party would approach central agencies.



Addressing a press conference, Nirupam claimed Kamra received Rs 4 crore from donors based in Canada, Australia, the United States, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.



The 36-year-old comedian is in the eye of a political storm in Maharashtra after he took a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde.



Following Kamra's remarks during a show, Shiv Sainiks vandalised the studio where he performed earlier this week.



"Kunal Kamra has been receiving funds. He has received Rs 4 crore foreign contribution from (donors in) Canada, Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and America," the Shiv Sena leader said.



"People who have been sending money are mostly from one community. Have they been issued a fatwa to help him (Kamra)? This is an FCRA violation," he said.



Kamra has been getting funds from anti-India people and organisations, Nirupam claimed.



"There can be a sedition case against Kamra. We will complain against him to the central agencies for taking money from traitors and anti-India organisations and maligning India. Kunal Kamra cannot escape now," he said.



The Shiv Sena leader also alleged that the comedian was funded by Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray, and was under their influence. -- PTI