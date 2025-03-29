HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Centre should grant protection to Kunal Kamra: Raut

Sat, 29 March 2025
14:07
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday demanded Central protection for comedian Kunal Kamra, facing flak and investigation over his jibe against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, on the similar lines it had protected actor Kangana Ranaut in 2020.  

Multiple first information report (FIRs) were registered against Kamra for his 'traitor' jibe at Shiv Sena head and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during a show, leading to the ransacking of a studio by Shiv Sena workers last Sunday.

On Friday, the Madras high court granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra, against whom Mumbai Police had issued two notices seeking his personal appearance for questioning.

Raut also welcomed the Supreme Court order on quashing an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting a clip of a poem advocating the protection of freedom of speech and expression.

He said like Pratapgarhi, Kamra is also an artist, poet, and satirist.

"Kamra should come to Mumbai to put forth his point (before the police). The Centre protected Kangana Ranaut (fearing) that we would attack her. I demand that Kunal Kamra also get a special protection," Raut told reporters.

In 2020, a portion of Ranaut's bungalow in Bandra was demolished by the Mumbai civic body for alleged alterations when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, triggering an outrage and verbal spat between the actor and Sena leaders.

The Centre subsequently extended protection to Ranaut, currently a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday justified the summons issued to the stand-up comedian, asserting that it should be done if it is required by the law of the land.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi, Vaishnaw said, "If the law of the land requires it, it should be done," when asked if summoning of Kamra by the police was 'too extreme' an action.

Vaishnaw said while the Constitution granted citizens certain rights, they were accompanied by some safeguards.   -- PTI

