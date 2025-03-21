Is Nitish unwell? CM did this during nation anthem...

12:26

Nitish Kumar grabbed the officer next to him and was seen to be talking and smiling





"During the national anthem, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not look physically and mentally well. I want to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether you found his mental state to be fine... He keeps insulting women, children every day... PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is," Bharti told ANI.





Meanwhile, RJD leader Mukesh Raushan protested against the CM in Patna and demanded an apology from him.





"The CM should offer an apology for insulting the national anthem. He should be removed from the CM post and President's Rule should be imposed in the state. The CM is unwell and he should be removed from the post. A case of treason should be filed against him," Raushan said. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video in which the Bihar Chief Minister was seen talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played out during an event.





"At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!" the RJD leader said attaching a video of Nitish Kumar. He alleged that the Bihar CM was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State. "PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again," he added in a post on X.

After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen purportedly "talking" during the national anthem at a function in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti on Friday raised questions on his mental and physical health and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should think in whose hands Bihar is.