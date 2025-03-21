HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Deeply shameful: MPs on HC's 'not rape' ruling

Fri, 21 March 2025
Share:
13:03
image
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Friday said the Supreme Court should intervene in the Allahabad high court's ruling, which held that actions like grabbing breasts or snapping a pyjama string do not constitute rape or an attempt to rape but rather fall under the lesser charge of aggravated sexual assault.
   
Speaking to reporters outside the Lok Sabha, Devi said she "completely disagreed" with the verdict and called for the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the matter.
 
"I am completely against this decision and the Supreme Court should take serious note of it. Such a ruling has no place in a civilized society," she told PTI Videos.
 
The minister also expressed concern over the broader implications of the judgement, warning that it could send a wrong message to the society.
 
"Somewhere, this will have a negative impact on society and we will discuss this matter further," she added.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slammed the rulung as "shameful" and "absolutely wrong".

Maliwal questioned the message such a ruling sends to society, particularly regarding crimes against children.

"This is "deeply shameful and absolutely wrong. What message do they want to give to society? That a young girl can be subjected to such horrific acts, and it still won't be considered rape?" she told reporters outside Parliament.
 
The case involved an 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj who was attacked in 2021 by two men -- Pawan and Akash.
 
The accused grabbed her breasts, tore her pyjama string and attempted to drag her under a culvert while she was walking with her mother. The assailants fled when the passers-by intervened upon hearing her screams. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Will IPL 2025 Opener Be Abandoned?
Will IPL 2025 Opener Be Abandoned?

For March 22, an Orange Alert has been issued while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday.

LIVE! Is Nitish unwell? CM did this during nation anthem...
LIVE! Is Nitish unwell? CM did this during nation anthem...

Day after cash recovery from home, HC judge skips court
Day after cash recovery from home, HC judge skips court

A senior lawyer expressed pain and shock before the Delhi High Court over the alleged recovery of huge cash from the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, who did not hold court today. The lawyer, Arun Bhardwaj, said he and many others...

Revealed: How much PM Modi's foreign trips cost
Revealed: How much PM Modi's foreign trips cost

Nearly Rs 258 crore was incurred on 38 foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between May 2022 and December 2024, according to data shared by the government.

Delhi woman strangled, tied to rock and dumped in drain
Delhi woman strangled, tied to rock and dumped in drain

Asif allegedly knew the victim, Komal (22), for around 12 years, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD