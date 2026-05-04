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People of Bengal have taught infiltrators a lesson: Shah

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Home minister Amit Shah on X: "The people of Bengal have taught such a lesson to the infiltrators and their sympathizers that the parties indulging in the politics of appeasement will never be able to forget.

"With the hopes and aspirations with which Bengal has expressed this trust in the leadership of Shri Modi ji, we will certainly fulfill them.

"BJP will work day and night to restore the lost glory of Bengal, the sacred land of great personalities like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekananda, Kavi Guru Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and to realize the dream of 'Sonar Bangla'."

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