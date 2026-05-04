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PM hails win: 'Lotus blooms in West Bengal!'

Mon, 04 May 2026
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PM Narendra Modi tweets on X:

"The Lotus blooms in West Bengal!

"The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal.

"The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society."

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