TMC suffers stunning collapse

18:10

The BJP is on course to form its first government in West Bengal as it raced ahead in more than 200 seats, way past the majority mark, to end the TMC's 15-year rule and paint the state saffron in a major political upheaval.



The signs were evident in the early leads, and it soon hardened into a sweep nearing a two-thirds majority.



The BJP has already won 18 seats and was leading in another 185, while the TMC lagged far behind with a handful of victories and lead in fewer than 90 seats as counting progressed.



The scale of the surge, as the BJP breached the halfway mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly well before counting reached its midpoint, hinted not just at a change of guard, but also to a structural shift in Bengal's political landscape.



The BJP's vote share rising to around 45 per cent from 38 per cent in 2021 marks both consolidation and expansion, while the TMC's dip to nearly 40.94 per cent from 48 per cent in the last assembly polls reflects erosion across segments that anchored its sweep five years ago.



Amid the saffron wave, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading in her Bhabanipur stronghold by 7,184 votes after 12 rounds, in a contest marked by sharp early swings.



In Nandigram, another marquee battleground, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was ahead by over 1,500 votes against the TMC's Pabitra Kar after 15 rounds of counting.



Through the day, Mamata urged party workers to remain at counting centres, alleging a "game plan" to project an early BJP lead, even as trends showed the party trailing in large parts of the state.



"We are ahead in many seats which are not being reflected," she claimed, pointing to uneven counting rounds across constituencies, where in several BJP-leading seats only five to six rounds had been completed out of the typical 18 to 22.



The BJP's surge cut across geographies from north Bengal to Junglemahal, from border districts to industrial belts.



Seats like Dinhata, Gosaba, Baghmundi, Bankura, Binpur and Nayagram reflected traction in tribal and rural belts, while leads in Asansol Dakshin, Durgapur Purba and Kolkata pointed to gains in industrial and urban regions. -- PTI