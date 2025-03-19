HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top gainers today

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
17:54
image
Stock markets closed higher for the third straight day on Wednesday driven by fresh FII buying and gains in consumer durables, capital goods and realty shares ahead of the key US Fed policy to be announced later in the day. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 147.79 points or 0.20 percent to settle at 75,449.05. 

During the day, it advanced 267.12 points or 0.35 percent to 75,568.38. 

The NSE Nifty rose 73.30 points or 0.32 percent to 22,907.60. 

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Zomato, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, NTPC, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ukraine talks to begin on Sunday in Jeddah: US envoy
LIVE! Ukraine talks to begin on Sunday in Jeddah: US envoy

Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held
Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held

Minority Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Khan has been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Nagpur on Monday after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers staged an agitation for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb....

After Nagpur violence, RSS says Aurangzeb not relevant
After Nagpur violence, RSS says Aurangzeb not relevant

'Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details'

Spoke as an Indian: Tharoor on his 'egg on my face' remark
Spoke as an Indian: Tharoor on his 'egg on my face' remark

Tharoor had earlier criticised India's stance when Russia attacked Ukraine and called for condemnation of the aggression.

Senior citizens can cancel gift deed if children...: HC
Senior citizens can cancel gift deed if children...: HC

The Madras High Court has ruled that senior citizens can cancel gift or settlement deeds executed in favor of their children or close relatives if they fail to take care of them, even if it was not explicitly mentioned in the conditions...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD