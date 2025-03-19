BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:54





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 147.79 points or 0.20 percent to settle at 75,449.05.





During the day, it advanced 267.12 points or 0.35 percent to 75,568.38.





The NSE Nifty rose 73.30 points or 0.32 percent to 22,907.60.





From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Zomato, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, NTPC, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers.

Stock markets closed higher for the third straight day on Wednesday driven by fresh FII buying and gains in consumer durables, capital goods and realty shares ahead of the key US Fed policy to be announced later in the day.