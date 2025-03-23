HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to become Kerala BJP chief

Sun, 23 March 2025
20:32
Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is likely to become the state president of the saffron party, as he is the sole nominee for the post, party sources said.

A formal announcement will be made following the party's state council meeting on Monday.

BJP's central observer Prahlad Joshi is expected to officially declare his appointment on Monday, sources added.

On Sunday, Chandrasekhar filed two sets of nomination papers for the position at the BJP headquarters in the state capital.

Present on the occasion were state president K Surendran and senior BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan, V Muraleedharan, PK Krishnadas, MT Ramesh, along with Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian.

At 60, Chandrasekhar brings two decades of political experience to the role. 

He has served as a Union Minister of State for the departments of Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti.

He served as Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka for three terms and as the BJP's national spokesperson.  He is the vice-chairman of the NDA's Kerala unit.

A familiar face in Kerala, Chandrasekhar contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram as the NDA candidate but lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor by 16,077 votes. -- PTI

