Burnt notes found in garbage near HC judge's house?

Sun, 23 March 2025
A screengrab of the cash allegedly discovered at a storeroom at Justice Varma's house.
Sanitation workers have said they have found burnt pieces of currency notes near the official residence of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma who is facing a probe over cash allegedly recovered from his residence.  

"We work in this circle. We collect garbage from the roads. We were cleaning here 4-5 days back and collecting garbage when we found some small pieces of burnt Rs 500 note. We found it that day. Now, we have found 1-2 pieces...We do not know where a fire broke out," Inderjeet, a sanitation worker, said.  

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday constituted a three-member committee consisting of Punjab and Haryana high court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Karnataka high court Judge, Justice Anu Sivaraman to conduct an inquiry into allegations against.  

The Supreme Court has released the inquiry report filed by Delhi high court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay into the controversy involving High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, as per a press release by the Supreme Court. -- ANI  

