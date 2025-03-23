HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Royal scion urges Fadnavis to remove dog memorial at Raigad Fort

Sun, 23 March 2025
22:22
Former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal family descendant Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to remove a dog's memorial near that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort.

In a letter dated March 22, he stressed that the dog's memorial should be removed before May 31 this year.

A few decades back, a memorial of a dog named Waghya was erected near that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Raigad Fort, his capital in the 17th century.

However, there is no documentary evidence concerning Waghya, the name of the pet dog of Shivaji Maharaj. 

As there is no such evidence, it is an encroachment on the fort, which is legally preserved as a heritage structure, the letter said.

The Archaeological Survey of India has also clarified that there was no evidence or written proof of the dog's existence, he claimed.

It is unfortunate and demeans the legacy of the great Shivaji Maharaj, said the ex-MP.

A structure older than 100 years is protected as per ASI's policy. 

The Waghya dog's commemorative structure should be removed before it earns such status, Sambhajiraje added. -- PTI

