HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists, including 6 with total bounty of Rs 11L, surrender

Sun, 23 March 2025
Share:
22:46
image
Twenty-two Maoists, including six carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 11 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official said. 

Of these, Ayatu Punem, Pandu Kunjam, Kosi Tamo, Sona Kunjam and Lingesh Padam carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh each of their heads, while the amount was Rs 1 lakh for Tibruram Madvi, he said. 

"Punem was active as Platoon Number 1 member under the Andhra-Odisha-Border (AOB) division of the outlawed Maoists outfit. Pandu and Tamo were Platoon Number 9 and 10 party members, respectively. Sona was a Platoon party member under the Telangana state committee of the Maoist organisation," he said. 

"Madvi was Jantana Sarkar head while Lakhma Kadti was Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) president. The others were lower rung members," he added. 

So far this year, 107 Maoists have laid down arms, 82 ultras have been gunned down and 143 Naxalites have been apprehended in Bijapur, the official informed. 

"They decried the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology and hailed the state government's Naxalism elimination policy as well as the police's rehabilitation drive. They will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: MI set CSK 156 for victory
IPL 2025 Updates: MI set CSK 156 for victory

LIVE! Odisha minister's motorcade attacked, cop injured
LIVE! Odisha minister's motorcade attacked, cop injured

Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist
Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist

Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted in November 2022 over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Ali's brother alleged...

Cash row: Probe in key stage, findings to decide fate
Cash row: Probe in key stage, findings to decide fate

A three-member panel led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has been formed to probe the discovery of "four to five semi-burnt sacks" of Indian currency notes found after a fire at the residence of Delhi High Court judge...

Meerut murder accused experience withdrawal symptoms
Meerut murder accused experience withdrawal symptoms

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused of murdering former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, are experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms while in judicial custody. Jail officials say the duo are showing signs of distress, including...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD