Odisha minister's motorcade attacked, cop injured

Sun, 23 March 2025
21:19
Odisha minister Suresh Pujari/ANI Photo
A group of people in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Sunday hurled stones at a vehicle, which forms a part of the cavalcade of a state minister, as they sought to know why officials did not visit areas affected by a recent hailstorm in the district and assess damages.

A constable was injured in the attack, a police officer said.

The incident took place after the cavalcade of revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari was returning, after dropping him at a helipad in the district.

A group of locals, who were staging protests, hurled stones at one of the vehicles, the officer said. 

The car's windscreen was damaged in the attack, he said.

The constable, who was present near the vehicle, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Earlier in the day, Pujari visited the hailstorm-affected areas of Bisoi and Bangriposi blocks of Mayurbhanj district.

"I was supposed to visit the areas on Saturday, but my helicopter could not take off due to bad weather. So, I went to those areas today. Compensation will be provided to the people affected by the hailstorm in Mayurbhanj district by Monday," Pujari said. -- PTI

