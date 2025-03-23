HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Illegal Bangladeshi migrant held in Delhi, to be deported

Sun, 23 March 2025
A Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally was apprehended from Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, Ashrafulalam Rayhad Thalukther, was detained and later sent to a deportation center after completing legal formalities, they said.

According to the police, Thalukther had been residing in Mahipalpur for the last two months without valid Indian documentation.

Based on a tip-off, a police team tracked and apprehended the accused. 

Upon questioning, Thalukther failed to produce any valid Indian documents, possessing only photocopies of Bangladeshi papers, a police officer said.

During interrogation, he admitted to crossing the border illegally. 

Following verification, he was taken into custody and later transferred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for deportation, the officer said.

Drive against illegal immigrants was launched in December last year following orders by the Delhi lieutenant governor. -- PTI

